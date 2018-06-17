Air Quality Advisory issued for Youngstown region through Monday

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Youngstown-Warren region through Monday.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments has issued this as warm temperatures increase ozone formation.

This means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, senior citizens and those with breathing problems.

Those in this group should limit their time outside.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) will be 101.

The AQI range that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups is from 101 to 150.