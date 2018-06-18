Scrappers beat West Virginia

In light of two recent incidents in Mill Creek MetroParks, the park's executive director and police chief are reviewing how they patrol the park. Monday night, the park's board of commissioners met for the first time since a woman reported a man was following her and masturbating. There was no discussion in the meeting on safety, but the president of the commission said park leaders are always considering ways to make the park safer. He said recently they've received a number of sugg...

