Scrappers beat West Virginia

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

The Scrappers continue their winning streak, beating West Virginia Sunday.

The final score: 10-9.

The team is currently 3-0, which is the first time this has happened since 2009.

