Lordstown council reviewing TJX zone change tonight

Tonight, Lordstown Village Council is scheduled to give the second of three readings of legislation that could help determine if distribution center will be built in the village.

Council members will review a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial at the 6 p.m. meeting.

If the legislation passes three readings, it would open the door for TJX Home Goods to continue with plans to build its distribution center and bring 1,000 jobs to Lordstown.

The legislation passed its first reading on Saturday. A third reading is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Some people living near the property in question have mounted a campaign to stop the project or move it elsewhere citing concerns about dust, noise, and traffic.

TJX Home Goods has responded to the concerns promising to create a buffer zone, LED lighting that would be directed toward the building, install a retention pond for rainwater runoff, road rerouting, and traffic lights.

Even if council approves the zoning change, opponents could circulate petitions seeking a public vote to reverse the decision.

Anticipating a possible referendum, local legislators have pushed through a bill that includes a provision that applies that would move any such election up from November to August.