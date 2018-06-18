Power restored in Brookfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power restored in Brookfield

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Some people living in Brookfield Township spent a couple of hours with no electricity Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out at around 4:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Lincoln Street NE were a transformer had caught  fire.

Power lines were also down in the area.

FirstEnergy estimates that 201 homes and businesses lost power.

The power was back on by 6:30 a.m.

