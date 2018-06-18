East Liverpool residents warned of fake fire department calls

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but not when it comes to emergency services.

The East Liverpool Firefighters Local 24 reports on their Facebook page that the fire department received calls from twenty people who reported getting phone calls from the fire department's emergency phone line.

Some of the callers were concerned that there was some type of emergency.

Firefighters say they were as surprised as the callers because they made no such calls.

Fire officials believe the calls came from a copycat of the department's emergency phone line.

Anyone who got those calls between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday is being told to disregard them.

Many times scammers use fake caller ID info to solicit donations or personal information. However, in this case. the East Liverpool Fire Department did not report any of those instances.

The FTC offers the following tips for copycat caller ID known as “spoofing” :