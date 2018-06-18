East Liverpool residents warned of fake fire department calls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool residents warned of fake fire department calls

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but not when it comes to emergency services.

The East Liverpool Firefighters Local 24 reports on their Facebook page that the fire department received calls from twenty people who reported getting phone calls from the fire department's emergency phone line.

Some of the callers were concerned that there was some type of emergency.

Firefighters say they were as surprised as the callers because they made no such calls.

Fire officials believe the calls came from a copycat of the department's emergency phone line.

Anyone who got those calls between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday is being told to disregard them.

Many times scammers use fake caller ID info to solicit donations or personal information. However, in this case. the East Liverpool Fire Department did not report any of those instances.

The FTC offers the following tips for copycat caller ID known as “spoofing” :

Don’t rely on caller ID to verify who’s calling. It can be nearly impossible to tell whether the caller ID information is real. Here are a few tips for handling these calls:

If you get a strange call from the government, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official website for contact information. Government employees won’t call out of the blue to demand money or account information.

Don’t give out — or confirm — your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

Don’t wire money or send money using a reloadable card. In fact, never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legit.

Feeling pressured to act immediately? Hang up. That’s a sure sign of a scam.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms