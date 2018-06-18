Fire forces residents to flee East Liverpool home

The Red Cross is helping two people forced out of a burning East Liverpool home over the weekend.

Firefighters say the Pottery Festival Parade was underway Saturday afternoon when people saw heavy black smoke coming from a home on the 700 block of Jackson Street.

Arriving at the home, firefighters found flames shooting from the outside.

The fire was quickly put out, but not before damaging a neighboring home.

Firefighters found heavy smoke inside the house along with a small dog.

A firefighter brought the dog out and returned it to its owner.

Fire departments taking part in the parade joined in to help fight the three-alarm blaze.

Two people who live at the home are being helped by the Red Cross which is finding them somewhere to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.