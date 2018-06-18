I-80 to Route 711 ramp closed overnight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-80 to Route 711 ramp closed overnight

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

People driving cars and trucks along a ramp from Interstate 80 will encounter a detour late tonight and early Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the ramp from I-80 westbound to Route 711 southbound will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 19 for paving work.

The detour will take drivers to Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms