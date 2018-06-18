Former lottery employee from Liberty granted prison release

A Mahoning County Judge has granted the request of a Liberty Township man convicted of stealing from the Ohio Lottery when he was employed there and then sentenced for drug possession.

Forty-three-year-old Robert David Dragelevich, who has been in prison since March after pleading guilty to drug possession, was granted judicial release on Monday.

However, Dragelevich was ordered to spend two years on probation.

Dragelevich has been in prison since March after pleading guilty to drug possession.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Dragelevich for the drug crime, as well as a theft in office conviction from 2015 in which he cashed more than $100,000 worth of lottery tickets stolen when he was a Regional Sales Representative for the Ohio Lottery.

Dragelevich was originally only placed on probation and ordered to make restitution for the lottery theft, but in January he was arrested by Youngstown Police and charged with heroin possession.

Judge Durkin sentenced Dragelevich to one-and-a-half years in prison.