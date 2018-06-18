YSU reports record number of applicants



The University reported 10,209 applicants for the coming school year. That compares to 9,543 last year, 8,652 the previous year, and 4,749 in 2015.

Many of those applicants are on campus for “Crash Day”, which is a day of events designed to familiarize prospective students with what YSU has to offer.

Vistors may explore buildings and classes, talk to professors and students, and learn about majors and offerings.

Participants will be given lanyards and a nametag that will admit them to venues, events and entitle them to a free lunch.

Students and staff wearing red “I'm a YSU Penguin” t-shirts will serve as guides for the visitors.

Activities:

Check in beginning at 8:30 a.m. Meet and greet with YSU President Jim Tressel. Also, have your portrait taken with Pete the Penguin.

9:00 a.m.

Check-in at the WATTS

(Watson and Tressel Training Site)

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Opening activities at the WATTS

Meet students representing their YSU student organizations.

Meet with representatives from six academic colleges.

Talk with representatives from many of our student service areas.

YSU Football-themed games.

10:15 a.m. – Noon

Crash our Colleges

Visit the college of your choice. Meet students, faculty and staff, and learn about available programs. Then, attend YSU classes and see what being a YSU student is really like. Also, you can visit YSU labs, studios and other points of interest within each of the colleges.

Noon

Lunch with Your College

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Activities around campus

