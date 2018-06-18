Warren man sentenced for starving dog

A Warren man will spend some time in jail for starving a pit bull to death.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rashod Brown pleaded guilty earlier to three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

On Monday, Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos sentenced brown to 90 days in jail.

One of the counts was a felony charge and could have carried a sentence of up to a year in prison, under the animal-rights law known as Goddard's Law.

Brown was indicted earlier this year for allegations that he had caused one dog's death and acted cruelly to two others.

All three of the dogs were pit-bull terriers according to the indictment.

After he completes his sentence, Brown will be on probation for five years.