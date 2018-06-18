Columbiana residents asked to conserve electricity today

Putting up with some of today's heat may save people living in Columbiana some money next year in the form of lower electric bills.

Monday is a “Community Energy Savings Day” in Columbiana.

The city's electric utility department is asking residents to conserve electricity between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. today in an attempt to get lower rates for power.

City Manager Lance Willard tells 21 News that Columbiana gets electricity from American Municipal Power which bases rates on five to ten days a year when usage is the highest by member communities.

Anticipating that today will be one of those days, Willard says homeowners and businesses are being asked to reduce electrical usage this afternoon by using fans, using less air conditioning, unplugging electronics that aren't in use, pulling the shades on windows and operating appliances like washers and dryers after 6 p.m.

Although conservation is not mandatory, Willard says city government is doing its share by using power from generators and turning up the thermostat.

City officials sent out a text alert last week notifying residents of the conservation effort.