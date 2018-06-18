Warren man, home, garage pelted with paintballs

Police in Warren are investigating another reported paintball attack targeting a man, his home, and a garage.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Lynwood Drive NW Friday evening where a man said a someone fired a paintball gun from a passing truck.

The victim, who was struck in the face, told police he recognized the three people in the truck.

His home was hit with several paintballs as well as a garage on nearby Elm Hill Dr. NW.

The homeowner is hoping that surveillance cameras on neighboring homes recorded the attack.

Last month, paintballs were fired from a truck at an S-U-V parked at a Warren gas station.