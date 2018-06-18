Report: Canfield mom found high with 5-year-old admits to daily drug use

A Canfield mom is facing criminal charges after allegedly telling police that she has been using heroin daily for six months.

Austintown police say 34-year-old Jamie Wetzl was arrested on Sunday after a passerby called the police, worried that two adults were sitting in the grass of the Township Park "nodding off" with a child nearby.

Police say they arrived at the park and found 29-year-old Rodney Eyster stumbling through the parking lot with no shirt on.

A report says that officers knew Eyster was known to abuse opiates based on recent past criminal dealings.

Eyster allegedly told police that he had just gotten into an accident and was "having a really bad day" and had decided to use heroin.

According to police, Eyster also told officers that he was at the park with Wetzl and her 5-year-old daughter.

A report says Eyster admitted to officers that he had drug paraphernalia inside his truck.

Officers say that that point they began talking to Wetzl who admitted that she has been using either heroin or suboxone every day for the past six months.

Wetzl allegedly told police that she had a broken needle in her vehicle.

When officers took Wetzl to her car, they reportedly found a burnt spoon and cotton swab with what was believed to be heroin or fentanyl residue.

A report says Wetzl told police that she knew she shouldn't have left the spoon within reach of the 5-year-old but that she "didn't want to throw it where anyone could get it."

Wetzl was charged with endangering children and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Eyster was charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

The child was released to the custody of a relative. Children Services investigators were called in and reported to police that they would be checking in on the young girl.

Both Wetzl and Eyster are scheduled to be back in court next month.