Not As Oppressive Tuesday

In the wake of some overnight showers and storms, Tuesday will bring an increase in sunshine but a decrease in humidity. The afternoon will be warm but not nearly as oppressive as Monday.

A weak weather system may spark a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The nicest weather of the week will follow on Thursday. An increase in clouds is in the forecast for Friday and there may be a shower or thunderstorm by the end of the day. More showers and storms will be possible as the weekend gets underway.