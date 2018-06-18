Howland man remains jailed after arraignment on murder charges

A two million dollar bond is keeping an accused killer jailed in Trumbull County.

39-year old Robin Caviness of Howland appeared Monday before Judge Wyatt McKay on charges of murder, felonious assault and having a firearm where alcohol is sold.

Caviness is accused in the fatal shooting June 11 of 23-year old Clayton Bender of Warren in the parking lot of a Niles bar.

Caviness, who appears to have no prior criminal record, said he had hired a lawyer but the lawyer was not in court. He agreed to continue the arraignment without counsel.

The judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf on a total of six felony charges. After the hearing, the father of the victim said his son was with friends at a party.



"My son was at a private party, the gentleman and the other people he was with showed up, they weren't supposed to be there. That's how everything happened and my son's not here now," said Williams



The father said he had just attended his son's burial before coming to court, and stated that another son of his, was also shot and killed just last year in Warren. Police records show that 19-year old William Williams, Jr. was shot in August of 2017.



The judge continued Caviness's bond at two million dollars. He'll return to court in July for a preliminary hearing. If convicted on the murder charges he could face 15 years to life imprisonment.

