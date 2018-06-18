Struthers mom facing charges, 1-year-old allegedly found in street

A Struthers woman is facing child endangering charges after her one-year-old child was allegedly found in the street with no one watching them.

According to the police report, 36-year-old Staci Klazon was taken into custody on a warrant at her home on Friday.

Struthers Police say the child endangering charges stem from an incident on June 1.

A neighbor reported Klazon's one-year-old child was in the middle of Seventh Street, with cars coming from both ways. The neighbor got the child back to the house safely.

According to the police report, the child was found wearing only a diaper. Officers say the diaper was full of feces.

Police say they knocked on the door for several minutes until an 8-year-old boy answered. He walked the officer upstairs to where Klazon was.

The officer reported the house was in deplorable condition and unfit for children. Officers reported piles of debris and trash found throughout the house and a strong odor of garbage and urine.

According to the police report, Klazon told police she didn't know her one-year-old child was outside. She also told police the child's father wasn't home to help watch the children.

Klazon advised police there was already an active case with Mahoning County Children Services. A house check was scheduled for June 4.

Officers say the information was passed on to the caseworker.

Klazon is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.