Monday 'movie night' kicks off tonight in Youngstown

Youngstown Summer Movie Series 2018 kicks off this Monday night.

The City of Youngstown Events and City Wide Projects is partnering with the Covelli Centre and Youngstown Cinema to show movies to the public every Monday night.

The movies will be shown at 9 p.m. in front of the Covelli Centre on E. Front Street.

The special event runs from June 18 through August 13.

Movie rainouts will be shown on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Popcorn will be provided to all who attend.

Below is a list of what movies will be shown every week.