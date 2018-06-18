Local lawmakers secure funding for machine gun range at Camp Rav - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local lawmakers secure funding for machine gun range at Camp Ravenna

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
RAVENNA, Ohio -

Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman helped secure more than $7 million for Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center in two defense bills.

The investment will support the construction of an automated multipurpose machine gun range at the Camp.

The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes the money, while another bill released by a key Senate Committee appropriates it.

Brown says he will continue fighting for the funding as the Senate and House work to merge their two authorization bills into one package that can become law later in the year.

He says the men and women serving our country at Camp Ravenna deserve the best tools and facilities available. 

"This investment will provide important support to our Citizen-Soldiers at the joint training center and the entire National Guard, and I will continue working to secure it in the final budget Congress passes," says Brown.

Brown says he has been working to secure funding for Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center. He joined Senator Portman and the Ohio Delegation in March to urge Secretary of Defense James Mattis to select Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense site.

Portman says Camp Ravenna is one of the premier Army training centers in our region.

"A new automated multi-purpose machine gun range will give the Ohio Army National Guard an important, new, and much-needed training capability. It will provide our soldiers a realistic environment to meet their training requirements that currently is not available to them in the state of Ohio," says Portman.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:26:25 GMT
    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>
    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>

  • Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

    Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:22:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f...
    Burger King says it's sorry for an ad in Russia offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to women who get pregnant from World Cup players.More >>
    Burger King says it's sorry for an ad in Russia offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to women who get pregnant from World Cup players.More >>

  • Too hot to handle: Politics of warming part of culture wars

    Too hot to handle: Politics of warming part of culture wars

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:04:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, former-Sen. Tim Wirth moderates the National Clean Energy Summit 2.0, in Las Vegas. Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the...(AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, former-Sen. Tim Wirth moderates the National Clean Energy Summit 2.0, in Las Vegas. Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the...
    Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the nation's culture wars.More >>
    Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the nation's culture wars.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Recall extended to all Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal for salmonella

    Recall extended to all Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal for salmonella

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:25:42 GMT

    The FDA is now advising to not eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal regardless of size or "best if used by" dates after a salmonella outbreak. 

    More >>

    The FDA is now advising to not eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal regardless of size or "best if used by" dates after a salmonella outbreak. 

    More >>

  • NTSB releases report after fatal Lake Erie plane crash

    NTSB releases report after fatal Lake Erie plane crash

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:16:25 GMT
    Suzanne and John Fleming with sonsSuzanne and John Fleming with sons
    Suzanne and John Fleming with sonsSuzanne and John Fleming with sons

    21 News is learning more about a plane crash that claimed the lives of six people after it crashed into Lake Erie after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. 

    More >>

    21 News is learning more about a plane crash that claimed the lives of six people after it crashed into Lake Erie after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. 

    More >>

  • Valley congressmen weigh-in on Salem immigration raid

    Valley congressmen weigh-in on Salem immigration raid

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:33:40 GMT

    The Valley's representatives in Washington are reacting to the arrest of 146 people during Tuesday's immigration roundup at the Salem Fresh Mark plant. 

    More >>

    The Valley's representatives in Washington are reacting to the arrest of 146 people during Tuesday's immigration roundup at the Salem Fresh Mark plant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms