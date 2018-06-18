Local lawmakers secure funding for machine gun range at Camp Ravenna

Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman helped secure more than $7 million for Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center in two defense bills.

The investment will support the construction of an automated multipurpose machine gun range at the Camp.

The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes the money, while another bill released by a key Senate Committee appropriates it.

Brown says he will continue fighting for the funding as the Senate and House work to merge their two authorization bills into one package that can become law later in the year.

He says the men and women serving our country at Camp Ravenna deserve the best tools and facilities available.

"This investment will provide important support to our Citizen-Soldiers at the joint training center and the entire National Guard, and I will continue working to secure it in the final budget Congress passes," says Brown.

Brown says he has been working to secure funding for Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center. He joined Senator Portman and the Ohio Delegation in March to urge Secretary of Defense James Mattis to select Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense site.

Portman says Camp Ravenna is one of the premier Army training centers in our region.

"A new automated multi-purpose machine gun range will give the Ohio Army National Guard an important, new, and much-needed training capability. It will provide our soldiers a realistic environment to meet their training requirements that currently is not available to them in the state of Ohio," says Portman.