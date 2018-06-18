Former Lowellville police chief scheduled to be sentenced in August

The Former Lowellville police chief is scheduled to be sentenced in court in August.

Forty-two-year-old Rick Jamrozik pleaded guilty in May to several criminal charges, including allegations that he stole thousands of dollars from a dead man's home.

Jamrozik also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempted aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools, and domestic violence.

During the course of an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, authorities say while working as a coroner's investigator to remove a dead body from a Youngstown home in 2015, Jamrozik stole more than $2,500 from the deceased man.

Jamrozik's court date is August 8.