Some still oppose TJX center in Lordstown, council plans to vote this week

After months of debate, residents are still on opposing sides as the second reading for the TJX rezoning issue took place Monday night.

While most are in favor of TJX coming to Lordstown, many are still opposed to the zoning changes that would change the residential land to industrial.

They believe the plant should locate on land already allocated for the industry.

Lordstown City Council will vote on the issue at the third reading on Thursday.

If it does pass, community members will still have 30 days to gather signatures that would put the matter to the voters.