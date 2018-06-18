Mill Creek Golf Course hosting all-star event this week

Mill Creek Golf Course is hosting the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star event this week.

AJCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

The 54-Hole Junior All-Star Championship will take place on the South Course at the Mill Creek Golf Course from June 19 to June 21.

The course is located on West Golf Drive in Boardman.

Former PGA Tour Player and United States Ryder Cup Team Member, Jerry McGee will serve as the honorary tournament host.

Round 1 begins on Tuesday from 7 am. until 4:30 p.m. Round 2 is on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The third and final round is Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The awards ceremony is at 2:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation and the Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau.