YPD arrest two suspects for deadly East Side shooting

Police have arrested and charged two suspects wanted for one of two fatal shootings on Youngstown's East Side overnight.

Earl Charity, 32, and Juan Phillips, 34, are being held in connection with Monday night's shooting death inside the Ringside Auto Care shop on the 900 block of Wilson Avenue.

Phillips was charged with aggravated murder, while Charity was charged with murder.

Police have not said if the suspects were the same two men who were found in the shop after the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say he is a 34-year-old man who is not from the Youngstown area.

Detectives are not yet sure what motivated the shooting.