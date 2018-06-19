Statewide alert for missing man

A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man who left his home Monday afternoon and has not returned.

Police in the Lake County community of Mentor, Ohio are looking for Allan Herrick.

They believe Herrick may be driving 2016 Toyota 4 Runner with Ohio license plate GZK9380.

Herrick is described as a white male, age 75, 6'02" tall, weighing 159 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, with tan pants, and has glasses.

Herrick has Diabetes and requires insulin, he is also deaf.

Anyone seeing Herrick or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

You may also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.