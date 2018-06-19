Opioid epidemic summit in Lisbon today

Members of the public are invited to today's community meeting on the opioid epidemic in Columbiana County.

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Wednesday's “Solutions to Recovery”, which will feature information from several experts who have experience with the epidemic.

The scheduled speakers include Josh Menning who produced the film "Gateway to Hope: Overcoming Heroin"; Re-Entry Affairs Coordinator Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Patrick Sweeney; Michael McDonagh, Drug Treatment Specialist Federal Correctional Institution, Elkton; Eloise Traina, Director Family Recovery Center; Marcy Patton, Executive Director Columbiana Co. Mental Health & Recovery; Josh Lytle, President Family Care Ministries.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:30 a.m. To 11:30 a.m., Columbiana County Career & Technical Center. 9364 State Route 45, Lisbon, Ohio 44432

This is a free event. For reservations contact the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-337-3473 or email: info@salemohiochamber.org