YPD investigates break-in at Muslim community center

Youngstown Police are trying to find out who stole several power tools from a religious community center on the city's South Side.

According to a police report, someone broke into the Yunus Emrel Muslim Community Center on West Avondale Avenue early Monday and took three power saws and two nail guns.

Several doors inside the center were damaged.

Surveillance video shows a man riding a lawnmower on the property at around the time of the break-in.