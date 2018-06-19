Checkers Rally's restaurant coming to Liberty

Liberty Township will be the site of the next Checkers & Rally's restaurant in the Valley.

A spokesperson says the new restaurant is expected to open this fall on Belmont Avenue near Trumbull Avenue.

In order to speed up the opening, the building will be constructed off-site, placed on a truck and then lifted by a crane to the new location.

The franchise will be operated by Frank Pasqualetti who owns two hotels, a Chevy dealership, and several other fast food restaurants.

There are more than 800 Checkers & Rally's restaurants in the United States.

A Rally's restaurant opened on South Street in Warren earlier this year.