Police identify man shot to death outside East Side apartments

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death outside an apartment complex on the 900 block of Plaza View Court just after midnight.

According to police, thirty-year-old Brandon Willy of Youngstown was shot several times.

A 21 News crew counted fifteen evidence markers placed where investigators found shell casings in the street.

Detectives believe that two people may have been involved in that shooting.  Investigators are reviewing security camera video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

