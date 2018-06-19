Canfield man charged with vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

A Canfield man is free on bond after being arraigned Tuesday morning by a Mahoning County Grand Jury Judge in connection with a crash in November that killed one person.

Michael Malvasi II, 27, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, stopping after an accident, tampering with evidence and OVI.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was indicted earlier this month for the incident, which happened on the morning of November 19 on a curve of Route 62 in Canfield.

That's where Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say a white Mercedes SUV, driven by Malvasi hit a tree, a ditch and then rolled over twice.

Both Malvasi and his friend, 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo, who was in the front passenger seat, were thrown from the SUV.

When Troopers and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office arrived though, no one was at the scene.

According to the police report, Malvasi and Lanzo were picked up by Malvasi's father.

Thirty to 40 minutes later, Lanzo was then dropped off by the Malvasis at St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Center in Austintown, where he later died from his injuries.

When officers from the Canfield Police Department went to Malvasi's house on Timber Run Drive in Canfield to question him, Malvasi refused to go to the door.

He ultimately went to the hospital and upon evaluation told police he had been drinking and smoked marijuana. His blood alcohol content came back at .075 which is under the legal limit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the circumstances of the crash and presented their findings to the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, a process which took more than six months.

Assistant prosecutor Nick Moderelli told 21 News if convicted on all of the charges, Malvasi could face approximately ten years in prison.

Moderelli said based on the evidence available, no charges are being considered for Malvasi, Sr. in this case at this time.

Malvasi II is free on bond pending his next court appearance.