Canfield man charged with vehicular homicide pleads not guilty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield man charged with vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Canfield man is free on bond after being arraigned Tuesday morning by a Mahoning County Grand Jury Judge in connection with a crash in November that killed one person.

Michael Malvasi II, 27, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, stopping after an accident, tampering with evidence and OVI. 

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was indicted earlier this month for the incident, which happened on the morning of November 19 on a curve of Route 62 in Canfield.

That's where Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say a white Mercedes SUV, driven by Malvasi hit a tree, a ditch and then rolled over twice.

Both Malvasi and his friend, 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo, who was in the front passenger seat, were thrown from the SUV.

When Troopers and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office arrived though, no one was at the scene.

According to the police report, Malvasi and Lanzo were picked up by Malvasi's father.

Thirty to 40 minutes later, Lanzo was then dropped off by the Malvasis at St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Center in Austintown, where he later died from his injuries. 

When officers from the Canfield Police Department went to Malvasi's house on Timber Run Drive in Canfield to question him, Malvasi refused to go to the door.

He ultimately went to the hospital and upon evaluation told police he had been drinking and smoked marijuana. His blood alcohol content came back at .075 which is under the legal limit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the circumstances of the crash and presented their findings to the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, a process which took more than six months. 

Assistant prosecutor Nick Moderelli told 21 News if convicted on all of the charges, Malvasi could face approximately ten years in prison. 

Moderelli said based on the evidence available, no charges are being considered for Malvasi, Sr. in this case at this time. 

Malvasi II is free on bond pending his next court appearance. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:26:25 GMT
    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>
    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.More >>

  • Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

    Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:22:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States. Burger King says it’s sorry for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant f...
    Burger King says it's sorry for an ad in Russia offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to women who get pregnant from World Cup players.More >>
    Burger King says it's sorry for an ad in Russia offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to women who get pregnant from World Cup players.More >>

  • Too hot to handle: Politics of warming part of culture wars

    Too hot to handle: Politics of warming part of culture wars

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:04:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, former-Sen. Tim Wirth moderates the National Clean Energy Summit 2.0, in Las Vegas. Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the...(AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File). FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, former-Sen. Tim Wirth moderates the National Clean Energy Summit 2.0, in Las Vegas. Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the...
    Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the nation's culture wars.More >>
    Three decades after early warnings about global warming, the issue has become entrenched in the nation's culture wars.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Recall extended to all Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal for salmonella

    Recall extended to all Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal for salmonella

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:25:42 GMT

    The FDA is now advising to not eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal regardless of size or "best if used by" dates after a salmonella outbreak. 

    More >>

    The FDA is now advising to not eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal regardless of size or "best if used by" dates after a salmonella outbreak. 

    More >>

  • NTSB releases report after fatal Lake Erie plane crash

    NTSB releases report after fatal Lake Erie plane crash

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:16:25 GMT
    Suzanne and John Fleming with sonsSuzanne and John Fleming with sons
    Suzanne and John Fleming with sonsSuzanne and John Fleming with sons

    21 News is learning more about a plane crash that claimed the lives of six people after it crashed into Lake Erie after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. 

    More >>

    21 News is learning more about a plane crash that claimed the lives of six people after it crashed into Lake Erie after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. 

    More >>

  • Valley congressmen weigh-in on Salem immigration raid

    Valley congressmen weigh-in on Salem immigration raid

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:33:40 GMT

    The Valley's representatives in Washington are reacting to the arrest of 146 people during Tuesday's immigration roundup at the Salem Fresh Mark plant. 

    More >>

    The Valley's representatives in Washington are reacting to the arrest of 146 people during Tuesday's immigration roundup at the Salem Fresh Mark plant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms