Sparkle Markets Drop Off Locations

Updated:

Below is a list of the Sparkle Market locations where you can purchase and drop off non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Boardman / South Ave.
4121 South Ave.
Boardman, Ohio

Brookfield
7229 Warren-Sharon Road
Brookfield, Ohio 

Champion
5643 Mahoning Ave.
Warren, Ohio

Columbiana
108 W. County Line Rd.
Columbiana, Ohio

Cortland
169 S. High St.
Cortland, Ohio

Craig Beach
1428 Grandview Rd.
Lake Milton, Ohio

East Palestine
112 South Market St.
East Palestine, Ohio

Lisbon
7785 State Route 45
Lisbon, Ohio

New Middletown
11045 Main St.
New Middletown, Ohio

Niles
140 N. Main St.
Niles, Ohio

Poland
1135 W. Western Reserve Rd.
Poland, Ohio

Salem
423 S. Lundy St.
Salem, Ohio

Warren
2587 Parkman Rd.
Warren, Ohio

Youngstown / Cornersburg
3623 S. Meridian Rd.
Youngstown, Ohio

