Winter Driving Tips

Winter road conditions require your extra attention. Staying off the phone, driving at a safe and legal speed, driving alert and sober and buckling up will ensure that you safely make it to your destination. Follow the guidelines below to ensure a safe trip for you and your passengers.

  • Drive with your headlights on.
  • Slow Down! Give yourself extra time to reach your destination when roads are slick. If at all possible, do not drive when the roads are icy. Consider delaying your trip.
  • Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows - stay at least 15 car lengths (200 feet) back and don't pass on the right.
  • Watch for icy surfaces on bridges, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
  • Look farther ahead in traffic. Actions by other drivers will alert you to problems and give you extra seconds to react.
  • Trucks take longer to stop, so don't cut in front of them.
  • Don't use your cruise control or overdrive when it's freezing (or colder).
  • Don't get overconfident with four-wheel drive. It helps you get going quicker but won't help you stop any faster.
  • Don't pump anti-lock brakes. The right way is to "stomp and steer."

