Winter Driving Tips

Winter road conditions require your extra attention. Staying off the phone, driving at a safe and legal speed, driving alert and sober and buckling up will ensure that you safely make it to your destination. Follow the guidelines below to ensure a safe trip for you and your passengers.

Drive with your headlights on.

Slow Down! Give yourself extra time to reach your destination when roads are slick. If at all possible, do not drive when the roads are icy. Consider delaying your trip.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows - stay at least 15 car lengths (200 feet) back and don't pass on the right.

Watch for icy surfaces on bridges, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

Look farther ahead in traffic. Actions by other drivers will alert you to problems and give you extra seconds to react.

Trucks take longer to stop, so don't cut in front of them.

Don't use your cruise control or overdrive when it's freezing (or colder).

Don't get overconfident with four-wheel drive. It helps you get going quicker but won't help you stop any faster.

Don't pump anti-lock brakes. The right way is to "stomp and steer."

Source: MyWeather. Click here for additional information.