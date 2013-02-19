An investigation is underway into allegations of sexual misconduct in the Warren City School District. The allegations involve a Warren G. Harding High school student and staff member who was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into alleged sexual battery. The mom of the 16-year-old student, who asked not to be named, reached out to 21 News to tell her daughter's side of the story and share her frustrations as a parent. "I never thought some...More >>
The testimony in the rape trial of a former Columbiana man continues in the Columbiana County court.More >>
Community members in the valley are asked not to panic during a statewide tornado drill and test scheduled for Wednesday morning.More >>
A Michigan man is in the Trumbull County Jail after fighting attempts to bring him back to the area for nearly two months.More >>
Community members in the valley are asked not to panic during a statewide tornado drill and test scheduled for Wednesday morning.More >>
A Michigan man is in the Trumbull County Jail after fighting attempts to bring him back to the area for nearly two months.More >>
A New Castle man who tells Warren police he stuffed uranium in his underwear, which later turned out to be marijuana, is arrested for alleged drug possession.More >>
Burlington celebrates the opening of its new store by giving back to teachers in Warren.More >>
The State Medical Board of Ohio is now accepting applications for doctors in the state who wish to be able to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office is making a case to keep a 19-year-old in prison for the rest of his life.More >>
An Akron man faces child endangering charges after State Troopers say they pulled his car over in Austintown and found marijuana and two children inside.More >>
A Trumbull County man is going to prison and has been declared a sex offender after being convicted of having sex with a minor.More >>
Warren City Schools and Warren police are investigating an allegation of sexual battery at the high school that allegedly involved a teenaged victim.More >>
A Trumbull County mom is behind bars, facing several charges after allegedly ramming other vehicles and leading Sheriff's Deputies on a chase all while her 2-year-old son was in the car.More >>
Salem police are using social media to let parents know why there was a heavy police presence near a school Tuesday morning.More >>
Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike announced Tuesday morning that it will impose a ban on certain types of trucks, RV, and trailers starting at 8 p.m.More >>
A Youngstown man tells police that someone stole what he describes as rare, valuable coins that he kept in a box on the front porch of his South Side home.More >>
“I'm way too drunk to do any of that walking!” That, according to a Youngstown police report is how a Poland man responded when the officer who pulled his truck over told him about taking a field sobriety test.More >>
Federal prosecutors say the leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks is pushing to get his sentence overturned using arguments already rejected in court.More >>
Taxpayers in Boardman will learn tonight what could happen to the public school system if they fail to approve a $5.8 mill 10-year emergency operating levy this spring.More >>
During the meetings council members are reviewing each department's budget line-by-line.More >>
Drivers in Columbiana and Mahoning Counties should prepare for slippery road conditions tonight and early Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.More >>
People living in a Hubbard neighborhood are under a boil advisory following repairs to a broken water main.More >>
Police say a Warren man found wounded along a downtown Youngstown street is hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
A New Castle man died after being thrown from his Jeep during a head-on crash in Lawrence County.More >>
People for and against a distribution center in Lordstown are expected to pack a meeting next Monday night.More >>
Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue were blocked off after an accident Monday evening.More >>
Brookfield Township Trustees voted in a meeting on Monday night to hire an outside firm to lead its search for a new fire chief.More >>
Liberty Township Trustees held a meeting on Monday evening at the administration office to discuss improvements for the road department.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol held a checkpoint in Boardman on St. Patrick's Day.More >>
A Youngstown Police Officer is off the street at least temporarily, following an OVI arrest this weekend. 27-year-old Darrel Herdman was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sunday, after allegedly driving while intoxicated.More >>
A Boardman Middle School student has been arrested after allegedly posting a threat on social media.More >>
Dairy Queen stores all over the Mahoning Valley are offering guests a free cone on Tuesday in celebration of the first day of spring.More >>
On the day Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip is in Fargo, North Dakota interviewing as a finalist for a second job as a school superintendent, Valley lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the effectiveness of the "Youngstown Plan," or what's also known as HB 70.More >>
The United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley and Hometown Pharmacy are reaching out to Struthers Elementary School students to let them know about their healthy kid's program.More >>
A Franklin County man is facing six charges after an alert Sheriff Deputy noticed the signs of human trafficking- leading to the rescue of a juvenile from Youngstown.More >>
A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan tours GM Lordstown to learn about the latest production line upgrades. Ryan says he fully supports the valley's GM workers and will do what he can to help keep the plant viable.More >>
After just one year of owning a dam in Austintown Township, a Columbus man is being sued by the Ohio Attorney General for failing to maintain the fixture.More >>
A former Hubbard attorney who gave up his law practice as he was about to disciplined will now spend 3 years in prison.More >>
The dog days of summer may not be among us yet, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resource is letting nearly three dozen state parks go to the dogs.More >>
Two women are scheduled to appear in court today on charges of endangering after Youngstown police say they found their children left alone in a car outside South Side bar late Friday.More >>
A Warren is behind bars in the Trumbull County Jail on four charges of felonious assault after allegedly failing to disclose to sexual partners that he had tested positive for AIDS.More >>
The Salem Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Job Fair Tuesday as a staffing company looks for factory workers.More >>
Former Salem attorney and Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia Barborak will not spend any time in jail as part her sentence on charges of forgery, tampering with records, and grand theft. IMore >>
A man who tells police he was robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown says he followed the suspect to Austintown.More >>
Drivers can once again travel along part of East Liverpool's Dresden Avenue shut down by a mudslide, but they still may be delayed.More >>
A store that sells jewelry and accessories for girls and teens is the latest retailer to go to bankruptcy court seeking financial help to survive.More >>
It happens every spring. Dry, brown grass and brush catch fire, which can spread for acres causing headaches for fire departments.More >>
Drivers can expect detours as work begins today on the final phase of a seven-year-long improvement project designed to make Route 718/760 in Mercer County safer, more efficient and more attractive.More >>
A Lawrence County man who works as an organist for two Catholic churches in New Castle is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in collection donations from one of those churches.More >>
Boardman Fire Department was working to fight flames from a 30-acre brush fire near Southern Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.More >>
Many gathered for a spring brunch and fashion show at Avion on the Water Banquet Center Sunday morning.More >>
More than 5,000 people enjoyed themselves at Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin's Candies on Sunday.More >>
A popular suburban Cleveland shopping mall that locked down Saturday after a shooting on the property is set to reopen.More >>
The Hope Center for Art and Technology, also known as HopeCAT, had their grand opening in the former Sacred Heart of Jesus School in December of 2017.More >>
A bridge on State Route 14 in Columbiana County is closing three weeks earlier than expected.More >>
Former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara (bahr-AHR'-ah) is in Ohio raising money for Democrat Steven Dettelbach, another former U.S. attorney who's running for state attorney general.More >>
The police chief in a Cleveland suburb where a shooting prompted the lockdown of a popular shopping mall says a suspect is in custody and a victim is hospitalized in stable condition.More >>
Supporters of capping Ohio's interest rates on payday loans are working to correct errors and resubmit petition language after their first try was rejected.More >>
An Ohio lawmaker has proposed making the Labrador retriever the official state dog.More >>
Former NFL player and Struthers native turned attorney John Gerak told a group at the "Western Reserve Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management" that in the face of a crisis, how a company reacts can make or break that company's reputation.More >>
After a string of problems for the Youngstown City School District, two Ohio lawmakers are asking for a study on the effectiveness of the Youngstown Plan, saying policy makers should put education before politics.More >>
During the winter a couple hours a day, four times a week, anyone can run at Youngstown State's Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) for free. That one decision changed everything for local high school track and field teams.More >>
The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.More >>
While President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel have meant bonuses for workers from one Mercer County company, 1,100 steelworkers at another local plant are worried the decision will cost them their jobsMore >>
A boil advisory for some residents in Brookfield Township has been lifted.More >>
It's a bike that may be a little on the small side, but the three people behind it at West Branch Middle School say they're hoping it makes a big difference.More >>
The student walkouts this week at schools across the nation and the valley served as a learning experience for some about the democratic process and how it works.More >>
The chief executive officer of the Youngstown City School District has been named as a finalist in the search for the superintendent of another school district out west.More >>
Austintown police say a teenager who had been missing since March 8 has been located and is safe.More >>
Loved ones of the Ohio Department of Transportation worker killed on Interstate 680 say they are devastated beyond belief.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people in Miami yesterday was being put together by a new accelerated bridge construction method.More >>
A Mahoning County police chief pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of receiving child pornography.More >>
It could be called Getting to Know You, but its actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools.More >>
Funeral arrangements are being scheduled for a Warren firefighter killed in an ATV crash this week.More >>
A woman who was already in trouble with the law for allegedly raising false alarms about a potential school shooting threat is in even more trouble now, after missing a scheduled court appearance on Thursday.More >>
A Newton Township man has changed his plea to allegations that his dogs allegedly attacked humans and animals earlier this year.More >>
A 19-year-old Boardman man is facing two felony charges of rape after a woman told police that she found him raping her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
An employee of the Boys and Girls Club is facing criminal charges after several students reported smelling marijuana.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.More >>
Funeral arrangements are being finalized for a 54-year-old Salem man who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 while working for the Ohio Department of Transportation.More >>
A Warren man convicted of public indecency four times in the past year and a half is now accused of exposing himself in front of a 48-year-old Farmdale woman.More >>
Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban has booked a date to play Youngstown's Covelli Centre.More >>
Firefighters from surrounding communities were called to a two-alarm house fire in Sharon early Friday.More >>
State Police say traffic is moving again on a road between Kinsman, Ohio and Jamestown, Pennsylvania while they investigate a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a Youngstown bar. Police say a man was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is urging passage of a more comprehensive version of his bill signed into law three years ago to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
A grand jury will decide if a man arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Columbiana County will face more serious charges.More >>
The Columbiana School Board said it was in the best interest of both parties to end their relationship.More >>
An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.More >>
Hermitage Pennsylvania's Shenango Honda has received the Council of Excellence award for its service in 2017.More >>
The Canfield High School Cardinal Pride Marching Band members are taking their talent to Chicago and will march in the city's Saint Patrick's Day parade this weekend.More >>
A Boardman man is facing new charges stemming from information found during a raid on two of his homes last May.More >>
If you don't want it, we'll take it. That's what Warren city leaders are saying to Lordstown who is currently discussing the construction of a new TJ-Maxx distribution center proposed for that area.More >>
Claudia Hoerig will no longer face a jury in April- instead, a new trial date has been set for September.More >>
Liberty Township has a new place where children and seniors can go to get some exercise or just to have some fun.More >>
Pennsylvania's governor and auditor are asking the state for feedback and ideas on what can be done to make school systems safer.More >>
The announced closing of all Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores will create a new chunk of vacant real estate in the Valley.More >>
The Saint Patrick's Day events will be in full swing this weekend, and the Valley has plenty of options on where to snag some Irish fare and green beer.More >>
Mercy Health in the Valley is looking to expand it's network of physicians- announcing a second possible merger in the course of one month.More >>
Johnsonville is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
A former firefighter and EMT in two Valley communities has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriately touching a teenaged girl.More >>
A Youngstown landlord was arrested Wednesday night after his tenant told police that he was slashed with a box cutter.More >>
A community is reeling after learning about the death of a veteran Warren firefighter. Officials say Firefighter Casey Klein was killed during an ATV accident in Vernon Township Wednesday.More >>
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, is poised to become the longest-serving female member ever in the U.S. House.More >>
The Wolf administration is asking for public input to help a new task force that the governor and auditor general are heading up to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer and more secure.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department is circulating pictures of the man suspected of robbing an East Side bank on Wednesday.More >>
21 News reported it earlier this week. Now it's official. A 124-page filing in U.S. Bankruptcy court outlines plans to shut down and liquidate the remaining 735 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores.More >>
The company that operates NewsRadio 570 and five other radio stations in the Valley has filed for bankruptcy.More >>
The operator of a popular Columbiana County venue for rodeos and other events is helping the effort to bring a K-9 unit to the Columbiana Police Department.More >>
A federal judge has put on hold an Ohio law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
The big prizes for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings continue to grow.More >>
The State Health Department says at least 1,000 infants in Ohio die before they even reach their first birthday.More >>
Trumbull County Metroparks is offering a new recreational opportunity this summer.More >>
Joining districts across the nation on the topic of school safety is Lisbon.More >>
Champion police are looking for a suspect who allegedly drove their vehicle through a yard.More >>
A Youngstown woman has been charged for allegedly threatening police, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a deputy.More >>
On a day when hundreds of thousands of students across the nation walked out of their classrooms for a protest, one Valley school district says hundreds of students never showed up for the day.More >>
Some customers in the Salem area lost power after a crash involving a car and a telephone pole.More >>
The company that operates jewelry stores such as Kay's, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda announced this week that it plans to close more than 200 stores by next year in order to reduce the number of locations inside shopping malls.More >>
Braceville Police are warning people about scammers using what appears to be the police department's phone number.More >>
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that Amazon is recalling 260,000 portable battery chargers due to possible fire hazards.More >>
Another retail chain in the Valley is taking some of the efforts out of shopping for food.More >>
Voters in western Pennsylvania are set to choose between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in a special congressional election that could offer signs of what's to come in November's midterm elections.More >>
Cedar Point Amusement Park in northern Ohio will be holding job fairs to hire 5,000 people for the coming season.More >>
The Newton Falls Police Department is warning residents of fake calls from the IRS.More >>
Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor used a debate in Toledo to differentiate themselves and question their opponents on hot-button topics including gun regulations and marijuana legalization.More >>
Campbell city leaders say they will remain under a "spending freeze" until the city's finances can be sorted out.More >>
A California company is recalling half-a-million tubes of a first-aid ointment distributed at Walgreens, Rite-aid and other retailers because the container fails to meet child-resistant closure requirements.More >>
An Austintown man will represent Northeast Ohio in an effort to bring more awareness to Parkinson's Disease.More >>
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) dropped conflicting hints about his political future throughout his final State of the State address.More >>
The text of Gov. John Kasich's state of the state address as delivered on Wednesday:More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich hinted that his final State of the State address would be, "odd" or different from previous speeches that focused on policy.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to share some federal data about prescription painkiller sales to help with settlement talks between local governments and drug companies they're targeting in hundreds...More >>
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) urged President Donald Trump to implement steel and aluminum tariff on bad actors, not key allies and calls for exemptions for key allies like Canada.More >>
FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb wants to double the number of packages his agency inspects to catch illicit opioid shipments that are increasingly disguised as legitimate drugs.More >>
Opioids prescribed to patients in Ohio, including those in the Valley, declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2017, according to a report from the State Board of Pharmacy.More >>
An area Walmart is the first in the Valley to make use of the latest technology to integrate online shopping with the in-store experience.More >>
The state says the number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.More >>
Records show drug distributors are pushing back on stricter regulation in Ohio, protesting what they call a patchwork approach that could lead to confusion and uncertainty.More >>
Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made good on a promise to raise a toast with Ohio politicians after the Legislature forged a bi-partisan deal that could lead to reforms on how...More >>
Federal authorities say nine people accused in a conspiracy to bring large amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil from China to sell in northeast Ohio have been indicted.More >>
A manufacturer is recalling a multi-cooker sold exclusively at Walmart stores due to concerns that the unit may overheat.More >>
Getting busted with the powerful opiate fentanyl may soon come with a stricter prison sentence. The proposed legislation that is now on the governor's desk is one of two new efforts by Ohio lawmakers to fight the drug epidemic.More >>
For the third straight year, Chad Zallow will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.More >>
Best Buy says it is closing all of its 257 mobile stand-alone stores in the coming months, including two here in the Valley.More >>
Thousands of people in Ohio may be unaware that they have missing money in the unclaimed fund's division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.More >>
The days of having a driver's license made while you wait at the deputy registrar's office are coming to an end in Ohio.More >>
Supporters of interest rate caps on payday loans are working to take their fight to November's ballot.More >>
With consumers switching over to internet and bundled cable phone and internet services, sometimes their current locations are not matching up with their calls to 911 dispatchers.More >>
Ohio has launched the second stage of a global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions of the U.S. opioid crisis.More >>
It is the untold story of the opioid - heroin epidemic. What happens to a child when a parent is addicted?More >>
The Department of Justice announced several moves to support Ohio, and other states', attempts to recoup their losses from the battle against the opioid epidemic.More >>
Procrastination could cost you some cash if you've been putting off buying a new license for your dog in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio pet food manufacturer is recalling some of its pet treats due to a Salmonella concern.More >>
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to redraw boundaries of the state's congressional districts has triggered a volcanic reaction from Republicans, including talk of impeaching justices and a...More >>
A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation's health care system.More >>
A relatively new policy by one of the largest health insurance companies in the country has caught the attention of a local lawmaker and a group of emergency physicians.More >>
In 2016, Trumbull County crossed over from Democrat to Republican when they voted in President Donald Trump.More >>
A late entrant into the Ohio governor's race is challenging the state elections chief's decision to keep him off the ballot because he lacks the required number of signatures on petitions.More >>
In a Wednesday afternoon release, Mercy Health Systems announced a plan to merge with Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast.More >>
A proposal restructuring Ohio's process for drawing its congressional maps is headed to May's ballot.More >>
The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections boosts Democrats in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.More >>
In the new age of digital and social media, it's easier than ever to become a "cyberchondriac". That's what health experts are calling the increasing prevalence of skipping the doctor's office because patients found a diagnosis online.More >>
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.More >>
On the heels of that deadly mass school shooting in Florida, we examine whose job is it to spot troubled students, and what school districts can do to prevent them from falling through the cracks.More >>
A third Democrat has left Ohio's governor's race and endorsed former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.More >>
Chloe Kim's coronation is complete after American snowboarder dominates Olympic women's halfpipe.More >>
States consider ways to reduce prescription drug costs, including Canadian imports.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
The American Red Cross is urging donors to help the organization maintain blood supply.More >>
This is a day off from class for students in the Warren City School District, but its no holiday for the system's maintenance crew.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
Officials in Ohio say an auto-generated email mistakenly informed 11,000 nurses in Ohio that their licenses weren't recognized by the state.More >>
The Trumbull County Prosecutor is responding to arguments the murder case against 19-year-old Austin Burke should be dismissed.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
