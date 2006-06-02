Drowning in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected seek bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the United States early Monday. More>>
Organizers of the Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds overcame some rainy weather on Friday to end with a strong finish by Sunday.
At Papa's Sports Bar in Youngstown bikers revved up for a run to help others. The 80-mile poker run will help victims of domestic violence. The run is in memory of 14-year-old Teddy Foltz who died in 2013 at the hands of his mother's boyfriend who abused and beat him for years. The annual Teddy Foltz Memorial Bike Run raises money for Sojourner House. They help women and children of domestic violence. "To me abusing a child is the most horrific sin there is, so if you think th... More>>
Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit northeast Ohio this week for an appearance at a manufacturing company near Cleveland.
The more than 2,500 cars and trucks that drive along a stretch of Route 46 near Cortland will have to take a detour for a couple of days.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.
An autopsy will be conducted to learn more about the death of an Akron man whose body was found in Berlin Lake.
A number of government websites, many of them in Ohio, have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.
An Ohio Air Force base has been recognized for its efforts to save bee populations.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has been killed and his passenger injured after an accident in central Ohio's Morrow County.More >>
State police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation after a woman riding in a car on a rural Pennsylvania road was killed by a stray bullet.More >>
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it has found evidence to support 25 complaints that UPS engaged in illegal discriminatory practices at its Maumee distribution center in northwest Ohio.More >>
Police say a teenager was found shot to death in Pittsburgh and four people were taken into custody nearby, two after a standoff that lasted for hours.More >>
The American Values Atlas finds young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views on immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 race for Ohio governor positioned as one of the state's longest-serving and best-known politicians.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
A convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 is asking a federal judge to prevent a second trip to the state's death chamber.More >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 race for Ohio governor positioned as one of the state's longest-serving and best-known politicians.More >>
A federal judge has rescheduled a plea hearing for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.More >>
The Ohio Environmental Protection agency has sued the estate of a manufacturing plant's property owner to recoup costs for overseeing the cleanup of a central Ohio village's water supply when it was...More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.More >>
A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Dayton.More >>
Pennsylvania's Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has told a town hall crowd that the Republican health care proposal in the U.S. Senate would mean "destructive" cuts to Medicaid and "obscene" tax cuts for the rich.More >>
A Campbell woman is spending the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after allegedly attacking a woman at a Youngstown day care facility.More >>
A Youngstown man is charged with child endangering for leaving his son home alone inside a house that police say is filled with garbage.More >>
European green crabs are devastating Maine's renowned clam beds. The solution? Create demand for some tasty crab empanadasMore >>
People who spend lots of time on their smartphones may be scrolling, tapping and swiping their way to carpal tunnel syndrome, a painful wrist and hand disorder.More >>
An expert-guided, self-help exercise program may help people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), a new study suggests.More >>
As the debate continues about the best time for mammograms, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) is asking women to add their voice to the discussion.More >>
No proven ways to stave off dementia, but new report urges research into some steps that might help bolster brain health in old age.More >>
John Legend's work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Click the link to see all of the valedictorians that took part in this year's Ohio Lottery Best of the Class!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Front Yard Facelift is back! WFMJ Today and Gilmore Design are once again teaming up to give the front of your home some great curb appeal!More >>
