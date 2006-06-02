Organizers say 47,000 attended Super Nats Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:21 PM EDT Updated: Organizers of the Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds overcame some rainy weather on Friday to end with a strong finish by Sunday. More>>

Valley Bikers raise funds to help victims of domestic violence Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:45 PM EDT Updated: At Papa's Sports Bar in Youngstown bikers revved up for a run to help others. The 80-mile poker run will help victims of domestic violence. The run is in memory of 14-year-old Teddy Foltz who died in 2013 at the hands of his mother's boyfriend who abused and beat him for years. The annual Teddy Foltz Memorial Bike Run raises money for Sojourner House. They help women and children of domestic violence. "To me abusing a child is the most horrific sin there is, so if you think th... More>>

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:53 PM EDT Updated: Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. More>>

Pence to visit Cleveland-area manufacturer on Wednesday Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:33 PM EDT Updated: Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit northeast Ohio this week for an appearance at a manufacturing company near Cleveland. More>>

State Route 46 closing in Mecca Monday through Wednesday Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:23 PM EDT Updated: The more than 2,500 cars and trucks that drive along a stretch of Route 46 near Cortland will have to take a detour for a couple of days. More>>

Kasich: US Senate needs to fix version of health care bill Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:21 PM EDT Updated: Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation. More>>

Body of Akron man found in Berlin Lake Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: An autopsy will be conducted to learn more about the death of an Akron man whose body was found in Berlin Lake. More>>