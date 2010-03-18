Please use the information below if you have a question or concern about closed captioning on WFMJ. There are several ways you can contact us.

Questions Requiring Immediate Assistance During Normal Business Hours

If you require immediate assistance regarding closed captioning during our normal business hours, you can contact us toll free at 1-800-488-9365. Our normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also use the form at the bottom of this page to e-mail us your question or concern. You will be asked for your name, city, state and telephone number. If you have a problem using the form, you can e-mail this same information to 21newsnow@wfmj.com. If you e-mail us the information, please make sure that you put CLOSED CAPTIONING in the subject line.

You can also fax your question or comment to 330-744-3402. Please address the fax to our Chief Engineer/Assistant Chief Engineer.

Questions Requiring Immediate Assistance After Business Hours

If you require immediate assistance after our normal business hours, you can use the form at the bottom of this page to e-mail us your question or concern. You will be asked for your name, city, state and telephone number. If you have a problem using the form, you can e-mail this same information to 21newsnow@wfmj.com. If you e-mail us the information, please make sure that you put CLOSED CAPTIONING in the subject line.

Questions Not Requiring Immediate Assistance

If your question does not require immediate assistance, you can send us a letter at the address below.

Bob Flis

Chief Engineer

WFMJ Television, Inc.

P.O. Box 689

Youngstown, OH 44501-0689

You can also e-mail your correspondence to 21newsnow@wfmj.com or fax it to 330-744-3402.

Primary Contacts

The primary contacts for closed captioning concerns are listed below.

Bob Flis - Chief Engineer

Charlie Weisel - Assistant Chief Engineer

Madonna Pinkard - Community Relations Director

Amy Williams - Traffic Manager

The above individuals can be reached during our normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at 1-800-488-9365.

Primary Contact Information

Phone: 1-800-488-9365

Fax: 330-744-3402

E-mail: 21newsnow@wfmj.com (or use the form at the bottom of this page)

Mailing: WFMJ Television, Inc., P.O. Box 689, Youngstown, OH, 44501-0689