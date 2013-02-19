STORM TRACKER WEATHER FORECAST - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

After a cool end to the work week, the weekend will begin with improving weather. Saturday will turn sunny almost instantly allowing temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. There may be a couple of showers Saturday night. 

Mother's Day looks like a cool day with a mostly sunny sky; a morning sprinkle can't be ruled out. 

Next week will bring a big pattern change, resulting in much warmer temperatures by midweek. Highs will be the 80s Wednesday through Friday. There might be a shower or thunderstorm around Thursday and Friday.  

