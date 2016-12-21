Youngstown City Council approves quarterly budget

Youngstown City Council approved its quarterly 2017 budget Wednesday evening.

A total amount of 40 million dollars will be used until March, with almost no changes from this year's budget.

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray says no changes will be made to police and fire departments, and that the council does not see any future layoffs within the next year.

The downtown amphitheatre project will also not affect the budget.

Council will meet again in the coming months to decide the budget for the full year.