NBC rings in 2017 with festive hour long special ‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly’

NEW YORK - NBC will celebrate the new year with “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly,” set for Saturday, Dec. 31 and live from Times Square in New York (11:30 p.m. ET/PT.) The broadcast will feature special performances from musical superstars Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton. Mel B will host with Daly.

“New Year’s Eve is always a thrilling night to broadcast live from Times Square. The excitement of the ball dropping, great music and millions of friends and families coming together to celebrate is incomparable,” Daly said. “This will be my 14th year on NBC ringing in the new year in Times Square, and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Daly is a pioneer of pop culture across a multitude of media, including network television, radio, the recording industry and digital.



He is currently hosting and producing the 11th season of the NBC hit series “The Voice.” The show has been renewed for a 12th season and has received five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and won in 2013, 2015, and 2016. Daly has also been nominated for a 2016 Critics’ Choice Award in the category for Best Reality Show Host and Best Reality Competition Series for “The Voice.” Daly’s long-running late-night NBC series, “Last Call With Carson Daly,” is currently in its 16th season, and he continues to host his top-rated morning-drive radio program on 97.1 AMP-FM Los Angeles.



In 2013, Daly began as co-host of the “Today” show, providing communication between viewers and the show in the Orange Room, as well as delivering original content and reporting.

Melanie Brown, best known to audiences as the iconic Mel B of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, television personality and groundbreaking entrepreneur. Brown has found a home on television across the globe. She will return next summer as a judge on NBC’s hit summer series “America’s Got Talent,” has also appeared as a judge on “The X Factor” in the U.K., as co-host of “Lip Sync Battle U.K.” and as a coach on Australian spinoff “The Voice Kids.”

Mel B’s brash persona was at the core of the Spice Girl’s global success, racking up worldwide record sales of $55 million, a Guinness Book of World Records status for most #1 entries on the U.K. charts and most consecutive #1’s for a new act. In 2012, the Spice Girls reunited in London for a performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony and for the premiere of “Viva Forever,” the musical based on the songs of the Spice Girls.

On the stage Brown will join the Broadway production of “Chicago” for an eight week run beginning Dec. 28. She previously headlined as Mimi in the Broadway production of “Rent.”

“I am thrilled to be working again with Carson and the entire NBC team to celebrate the biggest night of the year with today’s top performers,” said executive producer John Irwin.