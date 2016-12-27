Mahoning Valley communities offer Christmas tree recycling options

With Christmas in the past, those with live Christmas trees may be considering their disposal options.

The National Christmas Tree Association provides some suggestions for those trying to decide what to do. Some options include utilizing community pickup and drop-off programs.

If those aren't available, traditional trash collection works if the tree is chopped up and loosely fitted in a waste container. Other options include finding a tree recycling or mulching program to shred the tree or calling a local nonprofit, such as Boy Scout troops, to haul the tree at the cost of a small donation.

In Mahoning County, the Green Team will be recycling Christmas trees to use as fish habitat in area lakes.

One stipulation recycling centers enforce is that trees be clean, meaning no ornaments, lights, tree bags, etc.

The following is a list of local designated recycling locations accepting trees through Jan. 31:

Mahoning County

• Austintown Twp. - Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd.

• Berlin Twp. - Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd.

• Campbell City - Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd.

• Canfield Township - Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd.

• Craig Beach / Milton Twp. - Next to fire station, 1979 Grandview Rd.

• Ellsworth Twp. - Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd.

• Goshen Twp. - Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd.

• Green Twp. - Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd.

• Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave.

• Lowellville Village - Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney

• New Middletown / Springfield - Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd.

• Poland Twp. - Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd.

• Smith Twp. - Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd.

• Struthers City - Trees will be picked up at the curb.

• Youngstown - CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

Columbiana County

• Columbiana- JDS Landsaping (main site), 46486 SR 14

• Butler Township- Township Building, East Liverpool Rd.

• East Liverpool- Corner of Pennsylvania and Oakland

• Rogers- Recycling site, SR 7

• Salem- Waterworth Memorial Park

• Salineville- Village Building, Washington St.

• Wellsville- Behind the Village Building

* Additionally, The City of Columbiana is offering a curbside pickup on the following dates:

•Jan. 3

•Jan. 9

•Jan. 17

•Jan. 23

•Jan. 30



Trumbull County

•Warren - Vacant lot at the corner of Summit St. and Tod Ave. NW

Tree recycling programs in Trumbull County previously funded through The Geauga – Trumbull Solid Waste Management District have been suspended, according to program officials.

It's up to individual communities to decide if they'll offer Christmas tree recycling programs in Trumbull County.