Sears closing Shenango Valley Mall store

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Sears Corporation officials announced on Friday that they are closing the store in the Shenango Valley Mall.

A company spokesperson tells 21 News that they have decided to the close the State Street store in mid-April.

The store remains open for now, with plans to start a liquidation sale next Friday.

The Sears Auto Center will remain open for business after the closing.

According to a company statement, Sears has been aggressively evaluating store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of what the company says are unprofitable stores.

Sears is not releasing the number of workers affected by the closure, but says most of them are part-time, hourly workers.

The company says eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.

Sears also has stores in Boardman, Niles, Salem, East Liverpool, and New Castle.

