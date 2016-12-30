McDonald's Hoop News 12/29/16 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 12/29/16

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Mineral Ridge 28 McDonald 44

Brookfield 59 Youngstown East 29

Springfield 46 Western Reserve 42

Columbiana 63 United 10

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Canfield 56 Massilon Perry 63

