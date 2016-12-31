Trumbull County coroner performing autopsy on Newton Falls shoot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Trumbull County coroner performing autopsy on Newton Falls shooting victim

Posted: Updated:
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

The Trumbull County coroner is performing an autopsy Tuesday, on a shooting victim from Newton Falls.

Newton Falls police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Howard Smith.  Smith was shot and killed overnight Saturday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to Police Chief Gene Fixler, at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, a woman called police to report that a man had been shot in a second floor apartment at 615 Ridge Road.

Newton Falls Police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies found Smith's body in a bedroom. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Smith was a resident of the apartment.

The Trumbull County Homicide Task Force was first called to investigate due to the suspicious nature of the death, according to Chief Fixler.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:00:56 GMT

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

  • Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:59:24 GMT

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms