Trumbull County coroner performing autopsy on Newton Falls shooting victim

The Trumbull County coroner is performing an autopsy Tuesday, on a shooting victim from Newton Falls.

Newton Falls police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Howard Smith. Smith was shot and killed overnight Saturday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to Police Chief Gene Fixler, at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, a woman called police to report that a man had been shot in a second floor apartment at 615 Ridge Road.

Newton Falls Police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies found Smith's body in a bedroom. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Smith was a resident of the apartment.

The Trumbull County Homicide Task Force was first called to investigate due to the suspicious nature of the death, according to Chief Fixler.