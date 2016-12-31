History reborn at the Spread Eagle Tavern & Inn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

History reborn at the Spread Eagle Tavern & Inn

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
HANOVERTON, Ohio -

Little Hanoverton in Columbiana County has a big history. Right in the middle of it all is a place called the Spread Eagle Tavern and Inn, turning 180 years old in 2017.

"Really, the history of the building dates back to the Sandy Beaver Canal days. The Sandy Beaver Canal came through Columbiana County, connecting the Ohio River in East Liverpool with the Ohio Erie Canal over in Stark County," said owner Dave Johnson. "And this little town of Hanoverton was midway between the mouth and the tail of that canal."

But when Dave Johnson's dad first took over the Spread Eagle Tavern and Inn back in 1988, it had seen better days.

"The place was in pretty dilapidated condition at that time, but he had a vision for what it could be. He kept hitting me and saying, 'Can you imagine what this could be?' I said, 'Well, it does take some imagination'," said Johnson.

So together, the family started a two-year renovation; gutting it to the walls, carefully restoring the window frames, door casings, and fireplaces, and turning it into what you see today. Then came the history lesson: ties to the Underground Railroad, neighbors with stories passed down through generations about Abraham Lincoln's visit. That tale, Dave's dad was particularly fond of telling.

"After dinner, my dad presented the history of the tavern," said Johnson. "He said, 'On February the third in 1864, Abraham Lincoln visited here and went on to tell the story.' After he got done I said, 'Dad, you really should quit saying that, we can't prove he was here.' He said, 'You can't prove that he wasn't either.'"

It's all part of the appeal: the folklore, the incredible architecture, and as you might expect from a 180-year old building, a full-on ghost story.

"The oldest Nicholas daughter, Grace Nicholas, kept a diary.  She wrote quite extensively about her sister, whose name was Olivina," said Johnson. "She committed suicide, tragically. Hung herself outside the window and she has been known to walk the halls of this building ever since. Now, I've never encountered her, but we have had guests that have wanted to leave in the middle of the night."

Ghost stories, presidential campaigns, and a trip back in time; Dave's dad had a vision and today it's come back to life. 

The Spread Eagle Tavern and Inn features five guest rooms and eight different dining areas. You can learn more about the history and how to book a room at the Spread Eagle Tavern and Inn website.

