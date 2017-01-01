Great Groceries: Egg Roll Skillet

Egg Roll Skillet

1 lb. ground pork

1 cup chopped onion

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 bag dry coleslaw mix

1/4 cup sliced green onion



Brown pork and onion in a large skillet. Meanwhile in a small bowl, combine garlic, soy sauce and ginger; set aside.

Once pork is cooked through, add coleslaw mix to skillet and stir to combine. Pour soy sauce mixture into the skillet and stir, continuing to cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Serve with sliced green onion.