Water line break floods Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A crew from the Youngstown Water Department was dispatched to a West Side neighborhood flooded following a water line break.

Water gushed out of the ground along Arden Boulevard around noon Monday, sending water onto lawns and flooding nearby streets.

The road was shut down as heavy equipment was brought in to dig into the pavement.

The water department has issued a boil advisory following a U.S. EPA requirement that all cities issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.

EPA boil advisory procedure:

  • Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

  • Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms.

These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

  • The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health car providers.

