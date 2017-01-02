New laws enacted to improve the overall health of Ohioans

It's the start of a new year and with that comes the enactment of a number of laws, many of which are aimed at improving the health of Ohioans.

The state hopes to put a dent in its infant mortality rate in 2017. A bill was passed aimed at improving the reporting of and access to infant mortality data. Providers must use only the best evidence-based practices. Nationally, Ohio ranks 45th in infant mortality.

"Ohio has been listed as a state that is in the very bottom of infant mortality. We've done a poor job of getting out to our vulnerable citizens in the rural and urban areas and talk to them about health for infants, to talk to them about pregnancy issues, to talk to them about how to take care of a newborn baby," said Senator Joe Schiavoni.

Families that have children who are on the autism spectrum will receive greater health insurance coverage for their kids. By law, private insurance companies can no longer refuse to cover or terminating coverage of autism treatments.

"If you don't have a child with autism, you don't understand the challenges that they face. You don't understand the confusion. You don't understand that a lot of these parents don't really know what to do when insurance companies are saying they don't pay. They don't have the money; up to $150 for a 30 minute session of occupational therapy," Schiavoni said.

If your children play school sports, they along with their coaches will have to learn the signs of sudden cardiac arrest to prevent deaths on the playing field.

Drivers in Ohio must now make room for people riding their bikes. A new state law requires motorists to give least three feet of space when passing someone on a bike.

Lawmakers have banned abortions performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Prior to 2017, it was illegal after 24 weeks.

The state of Ohio has made assisted suicide a felony offense. Up until now, courts could only issue injunctions against people who assisted others in killing themselves.

Ohio will study the impact of malnutrition on older adults in health care facilities. The state hopes to learn ways to prevent malnutrition and intervene.