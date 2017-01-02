Memorial service Friday for former 21 News Anchor Laura Steele

A memorial service will be held on Friday in Doylestown, Ohio for former 21 News Anchor Laura Steele.

According to her obituary published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, Ms. Steele passed away unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 46.

Born on May 13, 1970 in Barberton, OH to Robert and Judith (Scott) Steele, she was a resident of North Canton and worked during the week in Detroit, MI.

Laura had a career in television with NBC affiliates in Akron, Youngstown, and Buffalo for 15 years, including as a co-anchor for the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at WFMJ Television from 1998 until 2004.

She was currently the district manager for the Nielsen Company.

Laura was a member of Southwest Church of Christ, and loved to cook, bake and spend time with her pets. She was active with plays and drama clubs in high school and college, and loved singing karaoke with her friends.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, 44230 with Pastor Nathan Robinson, officiating. Burial is to take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Humane Society.

Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com