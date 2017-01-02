Ohio's medical marijuana on track to be implemented by September 2018

In 2016 Ohio legalized medical Marijuana. Now in 2017 we are hoping to learn more about what that really means.

Who can grow it, who can sell it and who can use it.

21 News has learned that it won't be until at least September of 2018 before the program is expected to be in full swing.

The Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee has already had it's initial meetings, and it's addressing several issues right now, including if 40 dispensaries is enough to serve Ohioans in 88 counties.

Democrat Joe Schiavoni is the Senate Minority Leader, "Now the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy has actually made recommendations about how many dispensaries and who can dispense medicinal marijuana, and where it's going to be grown."

It was just thee-months ago when Ohio legalized medical marijuana. Now those appointed to create the rules are working overtime to determine how the system will work.

"The goal is by September of 2018 to have the system fully implemented, to have it up and running, to have it available for patients with the necessary conditions in order to receive medicinal marijuana," Senator Schiavoni said.

Schiavoni goes on to say that part of the process includes who will grow and dispense the medical marijuana, but there's already questions on whether 40 Ohio locations is enough.

"The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy has come out and the pharmacists groups have come out and said that 40-dispensaries would be adequate. But a lot of patients are already saying you know that means that certain counties will not have dispensaries so you'd have to drive a considerable amount or distance in order to receive medicinal marijuana from one of the state approved dispensaries," according to Senator Schiavoni.

One hurdle the state could face is Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General Jeff Session's --- who is openly hostile when it comes to the legalization of medical marijuana.

But if they can avoid that Senator Schiavoni feels they're moving in the right direction, "Ohio is doing this the right way. I've talked to some other states about the way that they've rolled it out. And some other states they've really struggled when they've tried to rush the process."

Ohio is taking it slow, Senator Schiavoni says the goal is to make sure they get things right.