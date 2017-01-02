Mahoning juvenile court certified to treat alternatively

Youngstown's juvenile court is now certified as a Special Docket court in the state of Ohio.

The Family Dependency Court of Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mahoning County Juvenile Sex Offender Court received final certifications from the Ohio Supreme Court's Commission on Specialized Dockets.

The specialized docket allows the court to practice treatment and rehabilitation plans as alternatives to typical jail sentences.

The court has the freedom to focus on specific issues in Mahoning County.

One specific focus is not only to focus on the treatment of the juvenile offenders, but implementing a plan that works with the entire family. Whether that is involving parents in the monitoring of their children or enrolling them in specialized programs of their own for drug and alcohol treatment.

"When parents commit to our intensive family dependency treatment program, they are taking the first step in changing their life and by doing so, the lives of their children," said Judge Theresa Dellick.

The idea behind Specialized Dockets is to reduce repeat offense by offering rehabilitation to offenders.