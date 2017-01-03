McDonald's Hoop News 1/3/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 1/3/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Ursuline 66 Mentor Lake Catholic 64

Badger 35 Bristol 76

Struthers 55 Ashtabula Edgewood 45

Western Reserve 80 United 54

New Castle 61 Blackhawk 44

Fitch 60 Lakeside 51

Liberty 58 Girard 68

Canfield 67 East 62

Niles 61 Jefferson 72

Newton Falls 44 Campbell 42

Warren Harding 83 Howland 46

Poland 64 Hubbard 51

Mineral Ridge 60 Leetonia 56

Farrell 54 Hickory 52   2-OT

Springfield 61 Columbiana 33

