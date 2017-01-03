911 call details fatal shooting in Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

911 call details fatal shooting in Newton Falls

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

Newton Falls police released the emotional 911 call from the fatal shooting at the Newton Ridge apartments Saturday morning. It came from a woman in the apartment who said she was the girlfriend of the victim, 49-year-old Howard Smith. 

CALLER: Please, my boyfriend shot himself, please
911: Where did he shoot himself at?
CALLER: In the head

Shaken and crying, the woman made the call to 911 around 12:30 Saturday morning. She said her boyfriend, Howard Smith, shot himself while they were lying in bed in their apartment on Ridge Road.

911: What happened, where were you at, did you just get home and find him?
CALLER: We were laying in bed and he was showing me the gun and he said it wasn't loaded and he was like pull the trigger and I said, NO. He took it and pulled the trigger and it had a shell in it.
911: So it was an accident?
CALLER: Yeah I think so, unless he meant to do it, I don't know.
CALLER: Hang on baby, please

The woman urged the 911 dispatcher to hurry because Smith was still breathing.

911: Where is the gun?
CALLER: It's right here, I've got it in my hand
911: Ok, don't touch it, just put it down
CALLER: Oh God, Oh God

Smith later died. Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler says it is still an open investigation and they will hand everything over the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office to let them determine if any charges should be filed. An autopsy was performed on the body Tuesday but no word whether it was ruled accidental or intentional. 

